Helldivers 2 player notices mistake in the game's opening cinematic that even the game director never noticed in 2 years: "I don't know how many times we reviewed this"

A Helldivers 2 player has noticed an important detail missing from the game's intro cinematic - one that the game's director can't believe he missed.

In a post on Reddit, one user noticed that none of the guns the Helldivers are using in the propaganda trailer that appears at the start of Helldivers 2 have their magazines attached. Every single Liberator rifle is missing its bullets, and while I know that this is supposed to be a carefully staged government video, it seems like this probably wasn't an intentional design choice.

That's because Helldivers 2 game director Johan Pilestedt has shown up in the post's comments to reveal that he had no idea about the mistake. "This cannot be unseen," he says, before going on to say, "I don't know how many times we reviewed this intro, and no one caught it, even though we have several people with military training on the team. This is a mistake. That it's taken over two years for someone to point it out is crazy. Good catch, but now I can never watch it again."

It's a substantial 'mea culpa' from the game director, but that didn't stop him from showing up with an edit to that comment later, claiming that "actually, it looks like the shortest of magazines." That sounds like pretty standard Arrowhead truth-bending. In the months since Helldivers 2 launched, the devs have dropped the occasional reference to future enemies and factions into the game, often swiftly telling players to refute the evidence of their eyes and ears. Most recently, that included claims that a reference to the Illuminate from the first game was "fake news" and an attempt to ignore the existence of a glitch that allowed Helldivers to take to the sky.

The first big Helldivers 2 patch of Arrowhead's 60-day recovery plan kicks off a redemption arc, with player numbers and reviews steadily improving.