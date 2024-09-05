Arrowhead says Helldivers 2 Illuminate reference spotted on in-game map is "fake news" caused by "organic tissue degradation on electronic equipment"

The screenshots of the Helldivers 2 in-game map seemingly containing a fresh tease for the long-awaited, but still unconfirmed, Illuminate faction are "fake news," according to Arrowhead CEO Shams Jorjani.

The Illuminate is a race of technologically advanced aliens with psychic powers and a focus on defensive barriers, and it was one of the three enemy factions players could blast away in the first Helldivers, but since launching back in February, it's been missing in the sequel. Although Arrowhead has yet to officially confirm Helldivers 2 Illuminate, we've seen so many leaks and so much datamined information since launch that it seems an inevitability that they'll come to the game at some point.

Even so, Arrowhead isn't giving up the big reveal without a fight. On Wednesday, images started circulating on social media (via Forbes) showing the in-game Helldivers 2 map alerting freedom fighters to multiple sectors of space being controlled by a new enemy faction. In a Reddit post shared by NJRhailFire, you can clearly see what appears to be the symbol of the Illuminate next to the Rictus Sector where the new enemy appeared to be occupying.

Arrowhead was quick to scrub the apparent leak from the map, but not before it was shared many times online. In response to one of these posts, Jorjani simply said, "Fake news," while a more concentrated effort to discredit the images quickly appeared as an in-game message.



It reads: "Some Helldivers may have noticed a recent service outage in the Major Order Communication Display. The issue has since been resolved." The message says the cause of the leak was "organic tissue degradation on electronic equipment" and blames a technician who "became stranded in server farm." Their cause of death was apparently "exposure" and the resolution of the issue involved "electronics replaced" and the "family of deceased fined for damages."

Whether this really is a sign of the imminent arrival of the Illuminate in Helldivers 2 or a genuine technical glitch that Arrowhead acknowledged with a coy wink remains to be seen. I would be, frankly, shocked if the Illuminate never arrived, but we still don't have enough evidence to say it's for sure happening any time soon.

Helldivers 2 boss admits the team has been "off course a few times" lately, but don't expect a quicker cadence of Warbonds: "We'd love to pick up the pace again – but need to hit quality first".