Helldivers 2 boss admits the team has been "off course a few times" lately, but don't expect a quicker cadence of Warbonds: "We'd love to pick up the pace again – but need to hit quality first"

Arrowhead CEO Shams Jorjani says the Helldivers 2 team has been "off course a few times" lately but is "trying to do a better job following our own north stars" as they try to get the hit co-op shooter back on track after another divisive update.

Jorjani has been chewing the fat with fans on the game's Discord following Arrowhead's pledge to get Helldivers 2 back on stable footing within 60 days. As part of that, one fan asks if the team looks to other co-op games for reference regarding the balance of fun and function or if it's just community feedback.

"The short answer is that we're trying to do a better job of following our own north stars," he says, adding, "We've been off course a few times during the summer."

Elsewhere, Jorjani touches on the speed at which Warbonds will be released in the future. Essentially, speed is "not a topic of focus" right now, as the team wants to focus on getting things right.

"The slowing of speed wasn't just to improve their quality but to fix other fundamental problems," Jorjani says. "We'd love to pick up the pace again – but need to hit quality first."

Jorjani's recent chatter with the community follows Arrowhead's promise of "action, not talk" as the team laid out plans to fix flamethrowers, "prevent excessive ragdolling," and "rework Chargers" in 60 days. As part of that effort, the first update won't be the "biggest patch of all time," but it will push the game in the "right direction."

Helldivers 2 creative boss agrees the game has gotten less about "a fun, chaotic, challenging, emergent experience" and too much about "challenge and competitiveness."