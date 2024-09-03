The first update of Helldivers 2's 60-day rescue plan won't be the "biggest patch of all time", but it will push the game in the "right direction"

Helldivers 2's upcoming update won't be a total game changer, but it will put the beleaguered online shooter back on the right path, says developer Arrowhead Games.

In case your ears have thus far evaded the din of protest from freedom fighters everywhere, Helldivers 2 players have been pretty upset with the state of the game generally since the controversial Escalation of Freedom update, although the brunt of the complaints seem to be about balancing. In response to the backlash, director Mikael E pledged to turn things around in 60 days by addressing the overall approach to balancing, fire damage, ragdolling, and primary weapon combat. This is all in addition to bug fixes and performance improvements.

We still don't have a release date for the first update in this 60-day rescue plan, but community manager Thomas Petersson gave an update on what to expect from it in terms of scope. "Will it be the biggest patch of all time? No," Petersson said in a message on the game's official Discord. "Will it be a patch that pushes the game and us in the right direction - something I believe is much more important? I believe so. I hope you'll see a more responsive Arrowhead from now on, but you shouldn't take my word for it. Wait and see. If you're happy with the changes, tell us. If not, ditto."

Arrowhead recently confirmed it's altering the release cadence of updates as it works "tirelessly" to fulfill its 60-day commitment, so on the off chance you're still hoping for an update today, you can go ahead and call it a day. However, on Thursday, Arrowhead is dropping a new blog that'll detail "our progress so far, the fixes we have worked on, and the date for the delivery of these updates."

