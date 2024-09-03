Don't expect a Helldivers 2 update today, Arrowhead confirms, as it continues to work "tirelessly" on its 60-day action plan to improve the third-person shooter

As Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead continues to work "tirelessly" on its 60-day action plan to improve the third-person shooter , the studio has confirmed that it's altering the frequency of its updates in the meantime, delaying one that fans may have expected to roll out today.

The big 60-day plan was announced last month by game director Michael Eriksson, following the release of the controversial Escalation of Freedom update , which brought big nerfs to the likes of flamethrowers in a move that didn't seem to go down well with anyone. In response, the plan will see that the team continues to "re-examine our approach to balance," as well as "improve game performance," prioritize fixing "gameplay-impacting bugs," prevent "excessive ragdolling," and more.

Needless to say, there's a lot to do, and considering we're already three weeks into the plan, time is ticking. In a statement posted to the official Helldivers 2 Discord server today, Arrowhead tells its loyal Helldivers that they shouldn't expect a game update today as a result, but we can get ready for a progress report later in the week to see how things are coming together more generally.

"We know some of you are expecting an update today to the game," Arrowhead writes . "As you all know we’re working tirelessly on our 60-day commitment plan. In order to do this, we are changing up the frequency of our updates during this period.

"On Thursday of this week, we will be releasing a new blog which details our progress so far, the fixes we have worked on, and the date for the delivery of these updates," it continues. "This will give you all the information you need and our deadline for our first delivery under the plan."

No doubt all eyes will be on that blog when it's published on September 5 – it'll certainly be interesting to see what the devs have achieved so far. Here's hoping that Arrowhead will be able to accomplish everything it's set out to do before that increasingly tight deadline.

