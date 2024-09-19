Oops, Helldivers 2 buffed players so hard that they can fly now, and the game's creative lead is pretending he hasn't noticed this amazing bug

Helldivers 2 's latest patch has been a hit, with many weapons and Stratagems now significantly more powerful and ready to unleash managed democracy across the universe. However, one addition that didn't make the patch notes was 'the power of flight,' even though that's apparently been introduced anyway.

As VG247 reports , it's been highlighted on Reddit that, for whatever reason, it's now possible to clumsily wiggle your way through the air without taking damage by simply spamming your emote button. You can seemingly sky walk across the map by doing this – I can only imagine the fear of the Terminids down below looking up to see someone with an enormous arsenal of weapons just floating, menacingly. Makes you wonder if their bug friends might insist that flying Helldivers don't exist and anyone insisting so is spreading propaganda from Super Earth sympathizers.

Anyway, for the time being, it seems that this is a thing, and word has already reached the ears of creative director Johan Pilestedt. As for what he thinks, well, that's up for debate. Responding in the thread, specifically, to someone joking that "gravity can't get you until you realize you are not on the ground anymore," he simply posts that classic meme GIF of Homer Simpson quietly backing into a bush. It's hard to tell if that's a hint that he's taken note of the bug and that it might not be around for long, or the exact opposite, but I'm guessing most people are hoping for the latter. After all, he recently responded to a totally separate glitch noting that he wasn't sure if it was "worth fixing due to how hilarious it is," so it doesn't seem unlikely that he might be of the same opinion here.

Regardless, there's no denying that this latest update has been incredibly positive for Helldivers 2 – Arrowhead's 60-day action plan to improve the third person shooter is certainly going well so far. There's still more to come, though, and the devs have reiterated that "we are actively listening" to any feedback players have about the patches.

As the first big Helldivers 2 patch of Arrowhead's 60-day plan wins back divers, the shooter's creative director agrees that "nerfing is an unimaginative way of tweaking a game."