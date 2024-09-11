Helldivers 2 creative director says "the balance/realism can suck it" for one bug that's probably not "worth fixing due to how hilarious it is"

A Helldivers 2 glitch proves that physics mishaps continue to be some of the funniest moments in gaming, and the developers at Arrowhead Game Studios agree. We can mourn our fallen democracy lover in arms together as we witness their untimely death after clipping through an electrical pole in this hilarious video circulating Reddit.

Be careful out in the field, as it would seem more Helldivers may succumb to this tragedy going forward. Game director Johan Pilestedt, replying to a Reddit comment poking fun at Arrowhead over perceived "realism" discrepancies, comments: "Hahah, nah. The balance/realism can suck it. This is a perfect storm of unfortunate physics jitters and impact calculations."

While Helldivers around the world are busy waging war to protect Super Earth, they perhaps never considered that physics might be the most difficult challenge. Pilestedt added that, "while a bug, [I don't know] if [it's] worth fixing due to how hilarious it is." It's hard to argue with such a funny bug, especially when Helldivers 2 is built on the comedy of errors players encounter.

We've previously argued that Helldivers 2 is a masterclass in comedy design , and the developers seem intent on keeping it that way. From its satirical propaganda to the panicked hailstorm of bullets fired from friends, and sometimes at friends, Helldivers 2's comedic notes are working as intended. While this particular bug may be unintended, it seems to be right at home with the game's tone and the fragility of the divers.

While some feel the balance of the game might be thrown off by glitches like this, it doesn't seem like it's going to be fixed at this time, or perhaps at any time, so it's best to just enjoy the laughs. Besides, the bug seems fairly rare anyway. We should fix that – maybe you could try to get your friends stuck in the pole?

