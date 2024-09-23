The first big Helldivers 2 patch of Arrowhead's 60-day recovery plan kicks off a redemption arc, with player numbers and reviews steadily improving

Arrowhead's 60-day plan to make Helldivers 2 fun again is already paying off after its first big patch, with a player count and review bounce that looks to be sticking around.

Last week, we got a sweeping Helldivers 2 patch that rolled back unpopular nerfs and generally made bots and bugs easier to kill while keeping players alive longer.

Naturally, plenty of divers who had opted to sit the game out for a while came back to check it out, but what's heartening is that many are sticking around as we near one week after the update's launch. As per SteamDB, Helldivers 2 hit a concurrent player peak of 68k the day after the update and didn't dip too far below those highs over the weekend. On Reddit, one diver also points out that the in-game tracker shows the true number is even higher when factoring PlayStation into the mix.

Another important factor to consider is the general uptick in mood online, with plenty of players taking to the latest Major Order to try out their newly buffed weapons – like the Thermite Grenade, a potential star of the show so far.

While we're still some ways off the highs of launch – people move on, it happens – this likely makes for pleasant reading for Arrowhead, though work isn't done yet. Arrowhead has already committed to releasing another balance patch before its 60-day recovery plan ends.

"We want to assure you that your feedback remains essential to us," the studio said. "Please share your thoughts on these updates, as we are actively listening. We plan to conduct another balance pass by Day 60 of our commitment to ensure we're aligning with what you need for the best possible experience and to address any concerns or adjustments required.

"Your insights will be invaluable in refining these changes and making sure the game remains engaging and enjoyable for everyone."

While we don't know when that patch will arrive, it's worth noting that Arrowhead first started talking about its 60-day plan in early August, so we likely won't be waiting long.

