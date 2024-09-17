First major patch of Helldivers 2's 60-day plan is a huge list of changes designed to do two things: Keep divers alive for longer, and kill Bots and Bugs much quicker

After a run of daily patch note teases, Arrowhead has finally released the first major Helldivers 2 patch that forms part of the studio's 60-day plan to bring some fun back into the game.

The chonky tome comes in at 4,500 words, which you can read on Steam now, but some of the bigger changes relate to you specifically. Arrowhead is tweaking damage mechanics to ensure the hurt that Helldivers - you, essentially - get is more consistent over time. Bonus headshot damage is down to 50% from 100%, but, to compensate, you'll take increased damage to other parts of the body.

"Our intent is to preserve the intensity of the gameplay while minimizing frustrating situations where sudden headshots cause large damage spikes," Arrowhead explains.

Naturally, all the bugs and bots out there will also feel a difference to the damage they take. When it came to squashing bugs, Arrowhead notes that grunts relied on primary or anti-take weapons that "haven't always performed as expected." Additionally, "with the overwhelming presence of Bile Titans and Chargers," many weapons became invalidated.

To make bugs more squashable, Arrowhead has reworked armor penetration, anti-tank weapons, enemy armor and health values.

"Our goal is to improve the effectiveness of weapons such as the Autocannon, Heavy Machine Gun, Flamethrower, and Anti-Materiel Rifle against heavily armored enemies," Arrowhead says. "Although they may not be as effective as specialized anti-tank weapons, they are now more viable choices making your loadouts more versatile, fostering better team collaboration and planning."

As for bots, Hulks should now be less Hulk-y and more vulnerable to a wider range of weapons. On top of that, the Devastator and Gunship will now have a more "limited" supply of rockets to make fighting them less oppressive.

There are plenty of other changes, too - like buffs to the iconic Eagle Bomb and Flamethrowers - though you'll likely be familiar if you've been keeping up with the game.

Moving forward, Arrowhead is keen to stress that this update is merely the first step to making the game more fun to play, with plenty more to come.

"We want to assure you that your feedback remains essential to us," the studio says. "Please share your thoughts on these updates, as we are actively listening. We plan to conduct another balance pass by Day 60 of our commitment to ensure we're aligning with what you need for the best possible experience and to address any concerns or adjustments required.

"Your insights will be invaluable in refining these changes and making sure the game remains engaging and enjoyable for everyone."

Against all odds, Helldivers 2 players only just secure the fan-favorite Orbital Napalm Barrage Stratagem we missed out on earlier this month.