Helldivers 2 is buffing the iconic Eagle 500KG Bomb to the level it was "supposed to be" at all along: "Big booms should boom big"

Arrowhead has revealed another of the incoming changes we can expect to roll out in Helldivers 2 tomorrow as part of its upcoming buff-heavy patch, and this one is set to make the iconic Eagle 500KG Bomb Stratagem even more deadly.

In a short video shared to Twitter today, creative director Johan Pilestedt and design director Niklas Malmborg reveal that the radius of the big ol' bomb is getting larger, with Malmborg saying: "It is now what it's supposed to be." What do the devs mean by this? Pilestedt explains that the damage radius should match what "the visual explosion says that it should be," so if you ever felt like enemies were inexplicably avoiding damage from big blasts that they definitely should have been caught in, then you might have been right.

With that in mind, you can expect the improved bomb to "blow up a lot of enemies," Pilestedt says. Malmborg adds: "Big booms should boom big," and I think many loyal Super Earth citizens would argue that that's what Helldivers 2 is all about.

Eagle 500kg bomb explosion radius is now increased to match visuals better. Just sit back and enjoy the show💥#BuffDivers pic.twitter.com/g5NzwJz3p8September 16, 2024

This is far from the only buff that'll be introduced in tomorrow's patch, with bug barbecuing officially back on the menu thanks to incoming Flamethrower improvements . But, while the update is the first step in Arrowhead's 60-day action plan to improve the game, community manager Thomas 'Twinbeard' Petersson previously said it won't be "the biggest patch of all time," even if it will push the game in "the right direction." The onslaught of buffs doesn't mean that there'll be no more nerfs, either – "of course there will" – but the upcoming update should make weapons feel "more viable."

