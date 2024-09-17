Helldivers 2's new major order tells players to take their newly buffed weapons and let 'em rip to "expand the net quantity of freedom" across the galaxy

Helldivers 2's much-hyped big batch of buffs is finally here, and the devs are asking players to put that power to the test with a new Major Order. The command more or less boils down to "give 'em hell."

"Super Earth High Command has ordered an evaluation of Helldiver Force Readiness, following recent adjustments to fleetwide capabilities," according to the official breakdown of the new Major Order. "In service of this evaluation, the Helldivers are ordered to conduct open warfare on both the Automaton and Terminid fronts, with the objective of increasing the total number of planets within the Super Earth Federation."

MAJOR ORDER: The Ministry of Science projects imminent Terminid outbreaks. Now, Super Earth High Command has ordered an evaluation of Helldiver Force Readiness, following recent adjustments to fleetwide capabilities. In service of this evaluation, the Helldivers are ordered to… pic.twitter.com/AAzxjbTKAYSeptember 17, 2024

To succeed, players will need to "expand the net quantity of the freedom in the galaxy" - which means you've gotta liberate more planets than are lost for the order's weeklong duration. "The choice of which planets to prioritize will be left to the strategic expertise of the Helldivers."

Given what's in the Helldivers 2 patch notes, that might not be too much of a struggle. The new update features a massive list of changes that primarily do two things: keep divers alive for longer, and kill Bots and Bugs much quicker. The iconic Eagle 500KG Bomb is now at the level it was "supposed to be" at all along, and we've got another early hero in 20x buffed Thermite Grenade. With this much freedom-delivering power on our side, how could we fail?

Against all odds, Helldivers 2 players only just secure the fan-favorite Orbital Napalm Barrage Stratagem we missed out on earlier this month.