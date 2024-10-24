Helldivers 2's army of flying bots has been stopped, but now players face a tough decision - protect the Democracy Space Station or the Terminid version of Jurassic Park

After days of fighting, Helldivers 2 players have emerged victorious over the villainous Jet Brigade – a loathsome group of Automatons wielding the power of stolen Super Earth Jump Pack tech to take to the skies and wreak havoc. However, their next Major Order forces a tough decision.

In a Super Earth dispatch shared on Twitter, High Command confirms that thanks to Helldivers' latest efforts, the bots' attempts to discover the location of the Democracy Space Station – a "new strategic-level weapon" that's been in the works since last month over a series of Major Orders – have thankfully "yielded nothing." However, that doesn't mean that it's not still under threat. "Alas, there is little pause to the Galactic War, and a new dilemma is presented to the Helldivers: Create a protective bufferzone around the DSS, or defend the Terminid Research Preserve on Acamar IV to secure its vital fuel potential?"

MAJOR ORDER: After countless acts of heroic sacrifice, the advance of the Jet Brigade has at last been arrested.Many planets have been ravaged: Matar Bay. Others. These atrocities will not be forgotten.The efforts of our heroes were not in vain: the Automatons' brutish… pic.twitter.com/mobZmvo0fdOctober 23, 2024

The Terminid Research Preserve is also a new Super Earth construction, which was completed after a separate Major Order win last week. While primarily for Xenoentomologists to get to work with specimen collections and contribute to "our understanding of E-710 extraction and exploitation," it was previously revealed that part of the preserve is dedicated to "Tyranny Park." This basically sounds like the Terminid version of Jurassic Park , with "adventurous and well-paying citizens" able to "observe the Terminids in their natural environment" and "even participate in a Big Tyrant Hunt" if they're brave enough.

While the ongoing Major Order points to the Preserve's "vital fuel potential" as the reason to defend it, I'm most wary of what'd happen if an external army of Terminids broke through into this tourist attraction full of dangerous, captive bugs. With the opportunity to reinforce the defenses around the Democracy Space Station, though, what will Helldivers pick?

Depending on the community's choices, we'll have to liberate the Automaton-dominated planet of Lesath for the DSS buffer or defend against three Terminid attacks for the Research Preserve. At the time of writing, Lesath is already over 40% liberated, so it seems like the Helldivers may have already decided – we'll just have to keep an eye on the galactic map.

