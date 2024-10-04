Helldivers 2's Democracy Space Station just passed a big Major Order, but we need to steal – I mean "liberate" a mining base from the Automatons next

The ongoing Democracy Space Station narrative arc in Helldivers 2 has officially reached the next stage after players successfully chose a site for its construction and defended the planet Turing to secure new warp drives that will enable this "gigastructure" to get around the system. For the next Major Order, High Command has sent players to planet Claorell in pursuit of deep-mantle mining tech currently in the hands of the Automatons.

The Major Order explains that we'll need this mining base to "craft a powerful alloy for use in the Democracy Space Station. " The community has just under four days to liberate Claorell and establish the Deep Mantle Forge Complex, not to be confused with the Military Industrial Complex, which definitely didn't steal beds from "very sick children" to cut costs on this space station.

"A massive undertaking like the DSS requires more than just highly efficient E-710 drives to survive the harshness of the Galactic War," a post from developer Arrowhead reads. "The DSS will require the construction of the Deep Mantle Forge Complex."

The in-game briefing adds that "liberating their mining tunnels and repurposing their facilities would greatly accelerate the construction of the Deep Mantle Forge. Further, it would deny the Automatons their own access to the high-cost mine network and reveal insight into their larger intentions."

What were the Automatons doing with this mining base? Is this invasion and seizure justified? Those are treasonous questions, Helldiver. We've got bigger questions anyway: should we take Imber or Clasa in order to reach Claorell? At the time of writing, the player base is split, with some 14,500 Divers on the former and 10,500 liberating the latter. Both planets are less than 1% liberated since the Major Order only just started. You know the line: spill oil.

Helldivers 2 poll sees over 70% of 69,000 players complain about the game's "not great" and sometimes even "awful" ragdoll physics .