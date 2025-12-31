Test your 2025 games knowledge with our crossword
How well have you followed video games this year?
It's been a busy year for video games, and if we focus solely on the releases rather than the AI, the studios closures, redunancies, buyouts, tariffs and numerous other sadnesses, it's been a pretty great one.
But, how much have you been paying attention to the games that have defined 2025? Do you know your onions? Well put it to the test with a nice crossword, which feels like the perfect holiday activity when you're not eating, opening presents, playing games or hanging with loved ones.
All of the games mentioned here feature in our best games of 2025 list, which was voted on by the entire GamesRadar+ team. And if this made you happy, then do feel free to check out our GamesRadar+ Quiz Collection for more quiz-based fun.
Sam Loveridge is the Brand Director and former Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar. She joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.
