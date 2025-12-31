Test your 2025 games knowledge with our crossword

It's been a busy year for video games, and if we focus solely on the releases rather than the AI, the studios closures, redunancies, buyouts, tariffs and numerous other sadnesses, it's been a pretty great one.

But, how much have you been paying attention to the games that have defined 2025? Do you know your onions? Well put it to the test with a nice crossword, which feels like the perfect holiday activity when you're not eating, opening presents, playing games or hanging with loved ones.

All of the games mentioned here feature in our best games of 2025 list, which was voted on by the entire GamesRadar+ team. And if this made you happy, then do feel free to check out our GamesRadar+ Quiz Collection for more quiz-based fun.