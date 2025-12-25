Take a break with our GOTY wordsearch
Can you find the biggest games in our festive wordsearch?
Sometimes there's no better way to unwind than locking your brain into a wordsearch. To celebrate some of the amazing games that have launched this year, we've made a little GOTY wordsearch where you can eke out those critically-acclaimed games from a sea of letters.
These titles all featured in our best games of 2025 list, which was voted on by our entire GamesRadar+ team along with some of our excellent contributors. Not all of the 25 are hidden in this wordsearch, but there's plenty to find and circle with colorful online pens.
Check out our GamesRadar+ Quiz Collection for more quiz-based fun.
Sam Loveridge is the Brand Director and former Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar. She joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.