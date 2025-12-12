How would you rank our picks for the top games of this year? Vote now!
Our GOTYs are in, but would you have ranked them differently?
Our 25 Best Games of 2025 list is now live, celebrating the year's top gaming releases. But the big question is... how would YOU have ranked them?
I can tell you now, organizing 25 utterly fantastic games into a cohesive list isn't an easy feat. On team, we did it by creating the 25-strong long list (again, surprisingly hard in another year of excellent releases across PS5, PC, Xbox Series X, Switch 2 and more), and then getting every single team member to vote for their top 10 and tallying the votes from there. A laborious but very worthwhile process.
You can let us know whether you agree by voting below, dragging around all of the 25 games until they're in the order you think is correct. Obviously let us know in the comments below what your ultimate GOTY is too! We wanna know!
