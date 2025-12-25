Can you guess the game review from the review quote?
15 games, 15 quotes, but can you match them up?
There have been a lot of excellent games released this year, to the point that I'd almost forgotten some of them - even the ones that I've played. Now, that probably speaks more to my tired parent brain, but it does make this quiz even more interesting. Can you match the review quote with the game?
We've taken a quote from 15 reviews out of the many, many game reviews we've published this year and given you four potential answers as to which game it relates to. It's trickier than you think, but there should be enough of a clue in each one to give you a little assist.
Let us know how you do in the comments below, and if you want more quiz fun, then head on over to our GamesRadar+ Quiz Collection page.
