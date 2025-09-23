Palworld's new farming sim spin-off has been in the works "for over a year now," but Pocketpair is still hiding "something even CRAZIER" that's not been announced yet

Even with the announcement of a new Palworld-themed farming sim, Pocketpair's publishing manager says there's still something in the works that's even more wild.

Just over a week after Nintendo confirmed Pokopia – the Pokemon take on a life/farming sim in the vein of Story of Seasons or Stardew Valley – Pocketpair has announced that a Palworld farming sim is also in the works , titled Palworld: Palfarm. This announcement also has fans thinking back to an earlier comment from the studio's publishing manager John 'Bucky' Buckley.

Earlier this year, Bucky teased "something very exciting" that he's not able to talk about for "at least a year or two." And while it's obviously not been a year or two since August 2025, a Palworld farming sim is a pretty big deal if you ask me, so naturally some have wondered if this is what Bucky was talking about all along.

After tweeting out the announcement, where he noted that "we've been working on this for over a year now and are SUPER excited to finally reveal it to you all," Bucky was asked if this was in fact the game he previously teased. Bucky confirms that this is not the case, while hyping up the other mysterious project, saying: "That is something even CRAZIER."

To put the conspiracy hat on here, Palworld's Terraria update was the first major crossover to come to the game. Terraria is a game that has both life sim and farming elements present. Now, Pocketpair also confirmed a Palworld x Ultrakill crossover alongside Palfarm. I'm now convinced that the next Pocketpair game is going to be a fast-paced FPS game.

