Palworld dev and Pocketpair publishing manager says "big things" have happened that he can't talk about for "at least a year or 2," and keeping the secret is "gonna kill me"
"You guys are going to be super excited about it!"
Something mysterious is going on behind the scenes at Palworld studio Pocketpair, as one dev (and the company's publishing director) teases "something very exciting" that he's not able to talk about for "at least a year or two."
John "Bucky" Buckley has taken to Twitter today preparing fans for what sounds like a big announcement… and also one that we're almost certainly going to be waiting quite some time for. "Something very exciting happened and I literally won't be able to talk about it for like…at least a year or two," he writes. "But you guys are going to be super excited about it!"
In some follow-up replies, he says "big things" have happened, but reiterates that he's "going to have to hold all this crazy news inside," and "it's gonna kill me." He adds: "I'm going to be gnawing my legs off trying not to spill the beans."
Something very exciting happened and I literally won’t be able to talk about it for like…at least a year or two…but you guys are going to be super excited about it! 👼August 6, 2025
The extra mysterious part of all this is that Bucky really could be teasing any number of things. Earlier this year, Pocketpair Publishing was launched with the goal of providing "comprehensive support for game development through funding and publishing for indie developers and studios." Since then, it's published Surgent Studios' new horror game, Dead Take, revealed it's publishing Truckful, and just this week, Bucky stated that "a VERY exciting game" has just been signed, with "quite a few others in the wings," too.
Given that Bucky has brought this extra secret stuff up in a separate post, it doesn't seem like he's talking about that recently signed game, though. Of course, there's also a chance that Pocketpair itself is developing something – Palworld has been wildly successful, so maybe a sequel could be on the cards? Or, maybe Bucky is secretly hyping fans up for the Palworld – More Than Just Pals dating sim, which, believe it or not, is actually a thing with a real Steam store page.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
