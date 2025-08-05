Palworld studio's publishing arm signs another "very exciting game" to add to its list of "bangers," not long after helping release a new horror game featuring Baldur's Gate 3 and Final Fantasy talent

Palworld studio Pocketpair has published its first game after establishing the Pocketpair Publishing label back in January. Dead Take – a horror game developed by Tales of Kenzera: ZAU studio Surgent Studios, featuring Baldur's Gate 3's Neil Newbon and Final Fantasy 16's Ben Starr in lead roles – arrived last week, but the publisher is already teasing what's to come outside of its already-announced second title Truckful.

In a tweet, Pocketpair Publishing celebrates the launch of its new game with a slightly threatening message, "We hope you’ve been enjoying Dead Take over the weekend! If not, then go enjoy it!" complete with an angry emoji. But rather than linger on its new game, the tweet continues: "In other news, we signed a very exciting new game! More info to come soon!"

True btwSigned a VERY exciting game a couple days ago. Really excited to share more info about it in future, but it needs to cook for a bit first! Have quite a few others in the wings that we’ll start revealing soon though! All bangers of course 😎 https://t.co/dhILFfnXMVAugust 4, 2025

Pocketpair publishing manager John 'Bucky' Buckley adds a follow-up message, saying: "True BTW." He elaborates: "Signed a VERY exciting game a couple days ago. Really excited to share more info about it in future, but it needs to cook for a bit first!"

That's not all, as Bucky confirms Pocketpair Publishing has "quite a few others in the wings that we'll start revealing soon though!" He assures fans that they are "all bangers of course."

Considering we're mere weeks away from Gamescom, that probably fits into the criteria of "soon," but the publisher hasn't directly given a timeframe of when this could be, or any hints as to what the latest game is. Considering the publisher got 150 pitches within its first week , there's a world of possibilities for what type of game it could be.

However, one thing you can cross off the list is Iron Galaxy's pro wrestling battle royale game Rumbleverse, which was shut down by publisher Epic Games after six months. When it was suggested by a fan, Pocketpair Publishing said "it's not."

It is worth noting, however, that Bucky said earlier this month he "would love to hear more about" the FPS game that Romero Games was apparently working with Microsoft on before the publisher pulled funding amid its own massive round of layoffs . Considering that project was first announced back in 2022 , it could be something that would be ready to announce "soon" if Pocketpair has in fact picked it up, but that's just speculation on my part.



