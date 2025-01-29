Palworld developer Pocketpair opened its publishing arm only one week ago, and it's already received 150 pitches: "We're determined to help as many great games get made as possible"

It's only been one week since Pocketpair launched its indie publishing division , but the Palworld developer is already getting submerged by emails.

"We have received: 400 emails, 150 pitches, 2,000+ LinkedIn requests," Pocketpair Publishing writes on Twitter . "We are blown away by the interest we have received from YOU, the developers, and we're doing our best to review each request and pitch."

"Of course, we cannot help everyone," Pocketpair continues, "but we're determined to help as many great games get made as possible."

The publisher has already confirmed its first project, an "original," as-of-yet unnamed horror game by Assassin's Creed actor Abubakar Salim's Surgent Studios. Neither studio nor publisher has revealed any details about the game's story or content, but the horror title is scheduled to release this year, according to Pocketpair's website .

"This is really only the beginning, but we’ll do our best to help as many people as we can!" Pocketpair Publishing communications director and Palworld community manager John "Bucky" Buckley reiterated on Twitter . Earlier this week, a graphic illustrating Pocketpair's financial independence Bucky also posted on Twitter seemed to imply Pocketpair Publishing was working on two unannounced titles in addition to the one by Surgent, denoted mysteriously by question marks.

In any case, it's impressive that Pocketpair is keeping so busy despite the overbearing gloom that is a Nintendo lawsuit – currently, the Palworld developer is combating the Mario mammoth's patent infringement claim . But that hasn't stopped Pocketpair from confidently porting its 2018 card game Overdungeon to the Switch for no reason , so why not fund a couple hundred indie games, too?

Palworld devs faced "so many challenges" in the survival game's first year as pre-launch attention "brought its own difficulties" and post-launch "accusations" were "a lot to handle."