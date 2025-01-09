Despite Nintendo's Palworld lawsuit rumbling on in the background, developer Pocketpair releases its old roguelike card game on the Switch

Nintendo may have filed a lawsuit against Palworld developer Pocketpair for allegedly infringing on a number of patents with its hit survival game, but that's clearly not stopped it from welcoming one of the developer's games onto the Switch eShop with open arms.

Last year's early access release of Palworld might have been the thing to really throw Pocketpair into the spotlight, but the studio had released a handful of games before that, including Overdungeon, which combines card game, tower defense, and roguelike elements. As reported by Automaton , Overdungeon first released in early access on PC in 2018 (before its full release the following year), and has now made it onto the Switch with seemingly no prior announcement, which is quite a surprise on multiple levels.

Obviously, there was no reason for Nintendo to have anything against Overdungeon, but considering the ongoing legal situation with its studio, it seems a little strange it'd want to host anything from it at all. Lo and behold though, the game is out now – you can check out its release trailer below.

Overdungeon - Nintendo Switch™| Overdungeon Switch Release Trailer | Pocketpair - YouTube Watch On

As for Palworld, the survival game is still going strong even amid the lawsuit. At the end of last year, it got a massive new update – titled Feybreak – which added randomizer modes, a Nuzlocke-esque challenge mode, as well as new areas, Pals, and more. This all went down incredibly well – so well, in fact, that it even drove the game to hit its highest concurrent player count since its impressive launch .

Things have been pretty quiet on the lawsuit front since November, when Pocketpair revealed the exact three patents it was alleged to have infringed upon . It's still not clear how it'll all end, but one IP expert previously suggested that it's "more likely to last five years" than be sorted out within one .

