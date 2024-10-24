Palworld dev tells haters to "do yourself a favor" and "stop thinking" about the survival game: "Who wants to dedicate time and energy to things they don't like?"

Palworld designer and community manager Bucky has spoken out against a "recent anti-Palworld wave," urging those who "genuinely hate" the survival game to "stop thinking about it" and "move on."

Bucky has never been shy to defend Pocketpair's survival hit, having previously hit back at the suggestion that it was a "meme game" that had "burned up." On this occasion, Bucky promises "this is really the last time I'll talk about it," but he has a clear message for those who allegedly "throw out accusations based on vibes" and "hilariously emotional takes like 'can't wait for you all to lose your jobs and go bankrupt.'"

He continues: "If you're hyping a building full of people losing their jobs then it's not an us problem, it's a you problem. These sorts of over-emotional takes are running rampant in the gaming scene these days, but the Palworld ones are particularly silly."

Bucky believes that "most of the directed hate on Palworld is bait," but for those who really do despise the game, the solution is simple. "If you hate Palworld, and I mean if you genuinely hate Palworld then do yourself a favor and mute us on Twitter, hide the game on Steam and stop thinking about it," Bucky says. "Who wants to dedicate time and energy to things they don't like?" He adds: "Move on."

It's good advice that can be applied to pretty much anything, and it's not too surprising to hear Bucky say it, either. After all, he previously encouraged Palworld players not to "feel guilty about hopping from game to game" and stepping away from the survival hit, even if "we hope you'll come back for round two when you're ready." After all, "there are so many amazing games out there to play," and finding ones you enjoy is a far more positive thing to strive for.

Palworld shows no signs of stopping as the PUBG studio signs up to turn the survival game into a mobile game, even as a lawsuit with Nintendo rumbles on.