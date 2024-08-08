Palworld community lead defends the player count of their survival hit and fellow "meme game" Helldivers 2: "As long as someone is enjoying them then surely it's a win?"

Palworld's community manager Bucky is once again here to let you know that you really don't have to stress about a game's peak concurrent player count, regardless of whether it's the popular survival game or something else like Helldivers 2.

Following a Steam stats comparison on Twitter between Palworld and Helldivers 2, one user coins the age of "meme gaming," where you "seek to burn bright and strong" but you know you'll "burn up fast no matter what."

It is, simply, not something Bucky is here for. Alongside discarding either game being a 'meme,' he says that both enjoy healthy player bases - even if they're smaller than their post-launch highs, which is just about the same for any game, really.

"Both offer a fun experience that a lot of people enjoy, and both still enjoy a very healthy player base," he says. "Palworld isn't even a live game and can be enjoyed alone or with friends in co-op, so does CCU even matter?

"Have we really 'burned up'? Has Helldivers? As long as both games continue to be developed, and as long as someone is enjoying them then surely it's a win? Why even compare them?"

Bucky goes on to say that he doesn't know what the "negativity is for," as people "had fun" and continue to do so. "As game devs, isn't that literally all we ask for? People to enjoy our games," he adds.

The highs and lows of concurrent player counts have long fascinated folk trying to wager from afar whether a game is successful or will continue to be. Many believe the right conclusions aren't always drawn – it's fine if someone plays something and then moves on until an update comes along, for example – though it's something Bucky has spoken on before, in part as Palworld boomed with among-record-high Steam player counts at launch before settling into a lower-but-healthy average.

As with other developers and outlets who weigh in on the topic, the short version is that a declining player count after launch is mostly normal - especially for something that isn't live service - so you may as well "just play the games you like," and not worry about it.

