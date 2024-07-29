"Who cares if there's only five people playing": Palworld community lead says you should "just play the games you like" without worrying about "dead" games

Palworld's community lead says people should focus more on playing the games they like, and spend less time worrying about 'dead games.'

Palworld itself is no stranger to what some call a 'dead' game. Around launch, it held Steam's second-highest active player peak of over two million players before settling these days at around 30,000 concurrent players on average. It's less than it was, sure, but still pretty healthy.

For community lead John 'Bucky' Buckley, that's just fine. In an interview , he says everyone should "just play the games you like" without worrying about a title's longevity - "If you finish in a day, cool." Bucky doesn't think "it really serves anyone to kind of push gamers to just play the same game day in, day out." While there are some games "designed to be" long-term titles, like MMOs, most aren't - and that's okay.

Dead Games are a Good Thing, Actually - YouTube Watch On

"A lot more people are trying to push gamers to play games that aren't really designed to be played for months on end," Bucky explains, going on to describe how this "push" against "dead" games can be harmful. "I don't think you need to be pushing yourself to play the same game all the time. It's not healthy for developers, it's not healthy for gamers, it's not healthy for gaming media, and it's just not healthy for our industry."

The community manager then points to the rise of live service games as an example of how looking at "dead" or "dying" games negatively can backfire. "The more we push this kind of narrative, the more very large companies are going to just say 'gamers want more live service' and we're just going to get more of these like really soulless live service games that come out and then get shut down . . . because they're not making enough money. We all lose in that case."

As Bucky concludes, players should "just enjoy games" regardless of whether or not they're considered "dead" or will be one day. "Who cares if there's only five people playing?" I can agree with this sentiment myself - there's only one player that matters at the moment while you're playing a game, and that's you. As long as you "just enjoy yourself" in the process, of course.

Palworld community lead says really, "We didn't AI generate any Pals" and "no lawsuit ever existed" following viral Pokemon comparisons