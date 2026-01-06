OG Final Fantasy Tactics director admits he "underestimated" how popular The Ivalice Chronicles would be as it passes 1 million copies sold, with the remake's lead teasing future updates

Yasumi Matsuno expected the game to sell that much by 2028

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles has beat sales expectations of the original's director and sold over 1 million copies before the end of 2025, and the remake's director says its positive reception could lead to future updates.

If you ask me – aside from Donkey Kong Bananza – no game enamored me quite as much in 2025 as Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles. Sure, it's technically a game from 1997, but the improvements and enhancements made to it, namely an incredible cast of voice actors bringing the characters to life, as well as a fully remade version of the classic PS1 game once thought lost, made for what is undeniably one of the best remakes of 2025 – and I'd argue, one of the