After Final Fantasy Tactics' source code was lost, the remaster's devs looked at fan-made websites' preservation efforts: "We know you guys do such a good job of keeping all of that up to date"

The director of Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles says the remaster was made possible by fans who had preserved data from the original game.

After years of speculation, the remaster of Final Fantasy Tactics was finally announced this summer, with the release date rapidly approaching. However, Square Enix had lost the source code for a number of its games (which is speculated to be the reason the Final Fantasy 8 remaster came out so long after the rest), and Final Fantasy Tactics was one of them . And while the game was remade previously with the release of The War of the Lions, the team specifically wanted to revisit the original version.

Now, the director for the remaster, Kazutoyo Maehiro, has explained at a PAX West 2025 panel (via Popverse ) how the original code was lost in the first place. "We would basically take that data from the Japanese version and overwrite the English data on it, and we wanted to do another language, we would keep just stacking on top and overwriting and overwriting."

From there, the team "kind of went on a journey to find the original version" in order to finally remaster it. Maehiro says, "We were using whatever resources we had available to us, so all those different versions would be analyzing what was there to try to find what we felt was the original."

And it ended up being fans of the game that made the difference, as Maehiro says, "On top of that, we actually had to go to different websites made by fans and look for data there, because we know you guys do such a good job of keeping all of that up to date."

So it's thanks to the fans of Final Fantasy Tactics that we're even getting this remaster in the first place; all that effort to document it was worth it in the end.

Square Enix isn't ruling out another Final Fantasy Tactics-style game if the strategy RPG's remaster sells well: "We sincerely hope that this happens."