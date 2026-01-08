While Final Fantasy 6 Remake would be a dream project, Final Fantasy 7 Remake director thinks he'd rather someone else lead it: "Should I be the one to undertake remaking another series?"

Final Fantasy 7 Remake series director Naoki Hamaguchi says while a Final Fantasy 6 remake would be a dream project, he thinks he'd rather another developer take it on.

When you ask what the best Final Fantasy game is, the most popular answers are usually 6 or 7 (it's Tactics, but I digress). But someone who is ingrained in both games is Hamaguchi – who previously said it'd be "very cool to take on" Final Fantasy 6 as a remake. However, after years of working on Final Fantasy 7, he thinks he'd rather see a hypothetical Final Fantasy 6 remake come to fruition under the leadership of a new developer.

Speaking to GamerBraves (below), Hamaguchi says, "I have received a lot of voices from fans to make a Final Fantasy 6 remake." However, he explains, "I have been involved in the Final Fantasy 7 remake project for now about 10 years from start to finish – and [I'm] now finally seeing basically the end of the tunnel – so in that respect, because I have used up all this time into producing this remake of Final Fantasy 7, should I be the one to undertake remaking another series?"