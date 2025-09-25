Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director would love to work on "something completely new" after a decade of FF7, but if he had to choose another remake it would be Final Fantasy 6

If he had to choose to work on bringing back another classic after wrapping up the inevitable third part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy, co-director Naoki Hamaguchi would pick his all-time favorite game in the series: Final Fantasy 6. But if he could do anything at all, it would be to make something completely new, because two decades of remaking stuff is probably a bit much.

Hamaguchi says as much in an interview with Windows Central to promote Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade's upcoming Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S ports. When asked about any other dream remakes he has knocking around in his head, the answer is pretty simple for the JRPG lead.

"If I had all the time and money in the world, Final Fantasy 6 is my favorite mainline title," he says. "That would be very cool to take on as a remake."

Remaking FF6 would almost definitely require an infinite money/time cheat because, boy, that's a big game. About a dozen playable characters, literally world-shaking threats, and mechs? Hamaguchi would for sure be tied to another trilogy for who knows how long.

Speaking of, the developer acknowledges that he's put his "heart and soul into the Final Fantasy 7 Remake series for over a decade now," so going straight into another intensive remake exercise isn't on the top of his work wishlist. "Working on something completely new would be quite fun as well," he says.

Regardless, progress for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 (or whatever it ends up being called) sounds like it's chugging along at a good pace. Heck, it was in active development even before Rebirth came out.

