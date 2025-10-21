Final Fantasy Tactics director suggested new routes for The Ivalice Chronicles remake that let you save characters who die – but thinks if they could do that, they should just make a new game

Final Fantasy Tactics' original director suggested adding branching paths to allow players to recruit specific characters who don't make it otherwise.

This article contains spoilers for some characters' fates in Final Fantasy Tactics.

Final Fantasy Tactics allows you to build your own squad through a recruitment system, either through going to a local barracks or having certain special characters join your party after specific story moments, and while you can only have four or five members out on the battlefield at once during most missions, you can amass quite an army by the end of the game. However, it sounds like there were almost more within the game's recent remake, Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles .

There are certain characters throughout the story who feel like they could have been excellent members of the party, and the original Final Fantasy Tactics director Yasumi Matsuno admitted he considered it for the new edition in a post on Twitter (via machine translation). A fan said to Matsuno that they think having access to Izlude's Nightblade class would've been great, to which Matsuno added, " When I was tasked with remastering this game, I suggested that we consider branching out into the game so that players could recruit characters like Miluda and Izlude."

However, Matsuno explains that doing so would mean changing the game's structure, making it impossible. He adds that it may have been possible with a larger budget, "but I think that if we were to do that, we should just make a new game."

Matsuno also notes that The Ivalice Chronicles director Kazutoyo Maehiro, who "was adamant about remastering the original version," which was another reason this didn't come to pass (which is also why The War of the Lions content isn't included).

