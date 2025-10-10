Final Fantasy Tactics player puts in the grind to prove once and for all that "Chocobos can believe in monster Jesus" and will "leave your party to go find God" if their Faith stat gets too high

In most RPGs, high stats are good, and that's usually the case in Final Fantasy Tactics, too. But you never want a unit's Faith, a stat measuring a character's belief in the divine powers that be, to get too high, because they might then have a spiritual awakening and leave your party to pursue a higher calling. But can the same thing happen to creatures like Chocobos?

As it turns out, the answer is yes, and this was proven by streamer Saint Riot during a playthrough of The Ivalice Chronicles. Saint Riot put in the grind to get a Chocobo's Faith stat up to 95, the number at which a human character would leave the party for their own spiritual mission. But would the Chocobo "leave your party to go find God" here?

"Yes! The answer is yes!" Saint Riot exclaims in a clip shared to Bluesky. "Monsters will leave your party to go find monster god! Chocobos can believe in monster Jesus!"

A quick message from Saint Riot's Chocobo goes "Kweeeh! Kweh!" followed by an in-game translation of "Its instincts have awoken, compelling it to return to the wilderness." May we all so thoroughly embrace our true callings.

I hate to put any kind of damper on the momentousness of a discovery like this but, uh… it's not actually a discovery. You'll occasionally find mention of it in old guides, like this GameFAQs walkthrough for the PSP version from Fritz Fraundorf, which notes that "even story characters and monsters will desert" in the case of high Faith.

But hey, now we have video evidence for a new generation of Final Fantasy Tactics fans. And, at last, tangible proof of something else Argath (Algus in the old translation) was wrong about.

So this guy was pretty much wrong about everything. — @kidfenris.bsky.social (@kidfenris.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-10-10T21:39:31.559Z

