Square Enix changed one line in Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, and nearly 30 years later it's sent Cloud and Aerith shippers into overdrive

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles has altered a line from Final Fantasy 7 cameo Cloud Strife which has fuelled the fires of the eternal Aerith vs Tifa shipping war once more.

Spoilers for Final Fantasy 7 (and to be safe, Remake and Rebirth too) follow.

In the original version of Final Fantasy Tactics, Cloud says "I've lost something… something very important" which many have taken as meaning his hidden weapon the Materia Sword+, which didn't come equipped by default and had to be found in-game. But as The Gamer points out, some fans – specifically those on the Cloud x Aerith side of that love triangle – have long taken the line as him lamenting the loss of Aerith during Final Fantasy 7.

However in The Ivalice Chronicles, the line has been altered, with Cloud now uttering "I've lost someone… someone important" making it seem far more likely that it's about Aerith (granted, she's far from the only person that Cloud lost, but I digress).

Although, I wouldn't say that even if he is talking about Aerith that it necessarily means they are a canonized couple, I feel like he would be pretty upset if Barrett or Cid had died before his stopover in Ivalice too.

https://t.co/313zYXnrmpThis quest right?大切なもの should be default to something important or important thingIt's not 大切な人 pic.twitter.com/sS9wpxQlbRSeptember 30, 2025

However, a user on Twitter notes that the Japanese version of the PSP version also used the distinction of having lost something important rather than someone, so maybe he was talking about the sword the whole time? Only Square Enix knows.

Frankly, I have no horse in the Final Fantasy 7 romance race, I'd rather hang out with Jessie, Biggs, and Wedge the whole game.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors