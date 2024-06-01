FC 24 Ademola Lookman SBC Solutions guide
How to complete the FC 24 Ademola Lookman SBC set for under 165,000 coins
The FC 24 Ademola Lookman SBC is sports gaming’s hottest current trend, following the Englishman’s sensational performance in the Europa League final. As a reward for Lookman’s trophy winning hat-trick, the former Everton man gets a new EA Sports FC 24 card with an overall rating of 93. But how do you unlock it, and is there a time limit? All is explained below as we steer you through the best FC 24 Ademola Lookman SBC solutions.
FC 24 Ademola Lookman SBC explained
The FC 24 Ademola Lookman SBC (Squad Building Challenge) is a set of three puzzles which, when completed, earns you a special new card. It’s part of the FC 24 RTTF tracker, although the item can’t score any updates as the Europa League has finished. However, it’s still a great addition, with 93 Pace, 92 Shooting, and 96 Dribbling, and eight FC 24 PlayStyles. If you really want to maximise his abilities, leap into our FC 24 skill moves guide.
How to get FC 24 Ademola Lookman
The three FC 24 Ademola Lookman challenges need to be completed by 6pm UK time on Friday, June 7 in order to add him to your club. Below we offer you a potential solution to each challenge, although card prices vary. The most important part to note is how many cards with a particular rating are required for each challenge. For instance, should 87-rated Lucy Bronze rise way past 6,000 coins, then instead pick up a cheaper 87 rated card, such Luka Modric or Lena Oberdorf.
FC 24 Ademola Lookman Serie A SBC Solution
For this one you need one Serie A Player, one FC 24 TOTS or TOTW player, and an overall rating of 85 or above. Here’s our suggested squad, at an overall cost of just under 50,000 coins. Note that positions are irrelevant for all three challenges.
- TOTS Levent Mercan (Karagumruk, 88) - 32,250
- Lucy Bronze (Barcelona, 87) - 5,900
- Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid, 84) - 1,300
- Linda Dallman (FC Bayern, 84) - 1,300
- Matthias Ginter (Freiburg, 84) - 1,300
- Alejandro Grimaldo (Leverkusen, 84) - 1,300
- Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle, 84) - 1,300
- Adrien Rabiot (Juventus, 84) - 1,300
- Julian Brandt (Dortmund, 84) - 1,300
- Marco Asensio (Paris SG, 83) - 850
- Alex Meret (Napoli, 83) - 850
FC 24 Ademola Lookman Top Form SBC Solution
This time out there’s no specific league requirement. You just need an overall rating of at least 86, with one TOTS or TOTW card. Here’s our recommended eleven, at around 60,000 coins:
- TOTS Cameron Puertas (Union SG, 88) - 32,250
- Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg, 88) - 8,200
- Luka Modric (Real Madrid, 87) - 5,900
- Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg, 87) - 5,900
- Chloe Kelly (Manchester City, 84) - 1,300
- Matthias Ginter (Freiburg, 84) - 1,300
- Paulina Dudek (Paris SG, 84) - 1,300
- Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid, 84) - 1,300
- Linda Dallman (FC Bayern, 84) - 1,300
- Borja Inglesias (Leverkusen, 83) - 850
- Willi Orban (RB Leipzig, 83) - 850
FC 24 Ademola Lookman 87-Rated Squad SBC Solution
This is the simplest of the lot, and comes in at around 52,000 coins. Any cards you like can go in this one, so long as the combined rating adds up to 87. Here’s our squad:
- Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg, 88) - 8,200
- Irene Paredes (Barcelona, 88) - 8,300
- Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid, 88) - 8,300
- Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United, 88) - 8,300
- Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern, 88) - 8,300
- Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa, 85) - 2,500
- Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United, 85) - 2,200
- Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr, 85) - 2,200
- Bella Bixby (Portland Thorns, 84) - 1,300
- Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle, 84) - 1,300
- Pernille Harder (FC Bayern, 84) - 1,300
