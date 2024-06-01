FC 24 Ademola Lookman SBC Solutions guide

The FC 24 Ademola Lookman SBC is sports gaming’s hottest current trend, following the Englishman’s sensational performance in the Europa League final. As a reward for Lookman’s trophy winning hat-trick, the former Everton man gets a new EA Sports FC 24 card with an overall rating of 93. But how do you unlock it, and is there a time limit? All is explained below as we steer you through the best FC 24 Ademola Lookman SBC solutions.

FC 24 Ademola Lookman SBC explained

(Image credit: EA)

The FC 24 Ademola Lookman SBC (Squad Building Challenge) is a set of three puzzles which, when completed, earns you a special new card. It’s part of the FC 24 RTTF tracker, although the item can’t score any updates as the Europa League has finished. However, it’s still a great addition, with 93 Pace, 92 Shooting, and 96 Dribbling, and eight FC 24 PlayStyles. If you really want to maximise his abilities, leap into our FC 24 skill moves guide.

How to get FC 24 Ademola Lookman

(Image credit: EA)

The three FC 24 Ademola Lookman challenges need to be completed by 6pm UK time on Friday, June 7 in order to add him to your club. Below we offer you a potential solution to each challenge, although card prices vary. The most important part to note is how many cards with a particular rating are required for each challenge. For instance, should 87-rated Lucy Bronze rise way past 6,000 coins, then instead pick up a cheaper 87 rated card, such Luka Modric or Lena Oberdorf.

FC 24 Ademola Lookman Serie A SBC Solution

(Image credit: EA)

For this one you need one Serie A Player, one FC 24 TOTS or TOTW player, and an overall rating of 85 or above. Here’s our suggested squad, at an overall cost of just under 50,000 coins. Note that positions are irrelevant for all three challenges.

TOTS Levent Mercan (Karagumruk, 88) - 32,250

Lucy Bronze (Barcelona, 87) - 5,900

Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid, 84) - 1,300

Linda Dallman (FC Bayern, 84) - 1,300

Matthias Ginter (Freiburg, 84) - 1,300

Alejandro Grimaldo (Leverkusen, 84) - 1,300

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle, 84) - 1,300

Adrien Rabiot (Juventus, 84) - 1,300

Julian Brandt (Dortmund, 84) - 1,300

Marco Asensio (Paris SG, 83) - 850

Alex Meret (Napoli, 83) - 850

FC 24 Ademola Lookman Top Form SBC Solution

(Image credit: EA)

This time out there’s no specific league requirement. You just need an overall rating of at least 86, with one TOTS or TOTW card. Here’s our recommended eleven, at around 60,000 coins:

TOTS Cameron Puertas (Union SG, 88) - 32,250

Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg, 88) - 8,200

Luka Modric (Real Madrid, 87) - 5,900

Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg, 87) - 5,900

Chloe Kelly (Manchester City, 84) - 1,300

Matthias Ginter (Freiburg, 84) - 1,300

Paulina Dudek (Paris SG, 84) - 1,300

Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid, 84) - 1,300

Linda Dallman (FC Bayern, 84) - 1,300

Borja Inglesias (Leverkusen, 83) - 850

Willi Orban (RB Leipzig, 83) - 850

FC 24 Ademola Lookman 87-Rated Squad SBC Solution

(Image credit: EA)

This is the simplest of the lot, and comes in at around 52,000 coins. Any cards you like can go in this one, so long as the combined rating adds up to 87. Here’s our squad: