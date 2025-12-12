Yes, that is Sebulba in the Star Wars: Galactic Racer trailer, and Anakin's original antagonist seems to be getting the last laugh because he's managed to outlive Darth Vader

The last laugh wasn't at the Boonta Eve Classic

My first thought upon seeing the trailer for Star Wars: Galactic Racer at The Game Awards 2025 was "hell yeah, a new podracing game!" My second thought, a few moments later, was "wait, where are all the podracers?" Admittedly, the chaos of the award show made me miss the obvious tease of Sebulba's iconic podracer engine noise, but there's an arguably even more notable detail that eluded me at the time: the Dug has really managed to get the last laugh over Anakin Skywalker.

Just in case there was any doubt, the older, bearded Dug at the end of the trailer is officially Sebulba, as confirmed in a StarWars.com interview. "There's so much love for Sebulba on the team and across the Star Wars community," Matt Webster, co-founder of Galactic Racer dev Fuse Games, says. "There are particular reasons why he finds his way into our trailer as well as a detail in this shot that may lead to even more questions…the answers to which we'll have to leave to another time!"

