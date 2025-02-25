Pokemon Presents February 2025 time – hopes for Pokemon Z-A and Switch 2 updates run high as Pokemon Day stream draws here

Pokemon Day is nearly here once more, so we're getting the traditional Pokemon Presents stream to clue us in on what's on the way for the beloved creature catcher franchise.

While the Pokemon Company has teased little over what we'll see, some things seem inevitable – namely, Pokemon Legends Z-A. The next game in the Legends spin-off series was first revealed at Pokemon Day 2024, though we haven't seen much since. We do know it's out this year and will be set entirely within Lumiose City, which will be familiar to Pokemon X and Y fans.

What makes Pokemon Legends Z-A's 2025 release interesting is that it comes right as the Nintendo Switch 2 launches. While the Pokemon Company has yet to confirm the game's release on the platform specifically, it has said it will release on "Nintendo Switch systems." Either way, we may learn more quite soon.

Outside of games, we've seen plenty from Pokemon regarding anime and more. Last December, The Pokemon Company and Wallace and Gromit studio Aardman revealed they were working on a "special project." It's years away, sadly, but here's hoping we might see something soon.

But when is the Pokemon Presents stream and what time does it start? Read on.

February 27 is Pokémon Day! - YouTube Watch On

Pokemon Presents February 2025 time and stream

This year's Pokemon Presents stream is on February 27 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT. You can watch the event unfold on YouTube and Twitch, where the stream is likely to kick off around 10 minutes before the event, so you can watch the show the second it starts.

And there you have it, the Pokemon Presents stream time and what we might see this Pokemon Day to get us excited for the year ahead.

