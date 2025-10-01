Ghost of Yotei mon is the primary money and resource in the game. This coin is a far cry from Ghost of Tsushima's "supplies" that obscured exactly what they were. Alternatively referred to as "coin" or "mon," Ghost of Yotei money is the largest resource by volume in the game, and you'll need plenty of it. If you want a detailed explanation of how to get money quickly in Ghost of Yotei does, as well as what it does, our guide has you covered.

How to get money in Ghost of Yotei

(Image: © Sucker Punch Productions)

Ghost of Yotei money can be found everywhere across the map. If you want more coin, the easiest way to get it is to explore more of Ghost of Yotei and look for more loot to pick up. Caches across the landscape, Saito encampments, and side quests across Ghost of Yotei offer plenty of coin to earn.

The various Saito encampments are probably the fastest way to earn money in Ghost of Yotei. Liberating them means you can pick up all the various materials and coin strewn about, and there's typically a massive cache available after liberating the location with upgrade materials and mon as well as supplies to refill arrows, throwables, and the like.

There are plenty of other ways to earn money in Ghost of Yotei. There are bounties and gambling dens, which function exactly like they sound like. There also are altars in front of the main inns after a certain point in the story that grant a significant amount of money when gifts are left. Additionally, Taro the Scavenger will buy any supplies you want to sell him like Copper for a small amount. Given you can gather materials regularly as you wander around, and they constantly regenerate, it's easy money.