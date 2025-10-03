How to earn Ghost of Yotei gun parts quickly
Where to get Ghost of Yotei gun parts and what to use them on
Where to get Ghost of Yotei gun parts is easily one of the biggest questions early on in the game. Everything else is fairly self explanatory, but you're likely to encounter the proper noun "gun parts" in writing before you ever actually see them for yourself. To explain what's going on I've compiled a handy guide explaining exactly what Ghost of Yotei gun parts are and how to get them
What are gun parts in Ghost of Yotei for?
Ghost of Yotei gun parts are a crafting material, one of several, and you're likely to first encounter them as one of the necessary requirements to upgrade your weapons into some of their final forms. For a good chunk of the game, however, you're likely to be left wondering exactly where to find them and how to get more...
How to get gun parts in Ghost of Yotei
When Ghost of Yotei first begins, gun parts are entirely unavailable and cannot be found. The ability to get or loot them just isn't an option for a while, and isn't something that's unlocked initially, only becoming available later in the game's story, once Oshima Coast has opened up.
For much of the game, the Matsumae will prevent Atsu from traveling to the region, but the critical path will eventually send her there eventually – and then she can actually collect gun parts from enemies and other lootable objects. After that, gun parts can be found pretty much anywhere, but especially as loot from enemy gunners.
Rollin is the US Managing Editor at GamesRadar+. With over 16 years of online journalism experience, Rollin has helped provide coverage of gaming and entertainment for brands like IGN, Inverse, ComicBook.com, and more. While he has approximate knowledge of many things, his work often has a focus on RPGs and animation in addition to franchises like Pokemon and Dragon Age. In his spare time, Rollin likes to import Valkyria Chronicles merch and watch anime.
