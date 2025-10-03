There are a lot of Ghost of Yotei weapons to unlock and, while following the critical path leads you to unlocking everything eventually, you can target specific things if you know where to look. As well as finding and completing various weapon masters objectives, some options are unlocked via main story missions and some lesser options are unlocked through side missions, bounties and so on.

The main thing to understand with the weapons in Ghost of Yotei is that your core set - katana, dual katana, odachi, kusarigama and yari - all operate in a rock-paper-scissors capacity, so it's always best to use the right weapon for the job.

There are also plenty of ranged options like bows and guns to let you fight from a distance, as well as quickfire tools that let you toss out a quick throwing knife or smoke bomb in a pinch. Below I'll run through them all, covering where to get them and what they're best for.

How to upgrade weapons in Ghost of Yotei (Image: © PlayStation ) All your core weapons can be upgraded ad your father's forge back at home once it's running. Upgrades increase the damage each time, through the following stages from the base state:



Altered - costs 20 Metals

Reinforced - costs 20 Metals, 20 Oni Raider Mask Pieces

Enhanced - 30 Metals, 20 Shinobi Steel

Perfected - 60 Metals, 15 Gun Parts, 15 Rare Metals



As you upgrade you'll need various materials. Everything costs metals but you'll also need Oni Raider mask pieces for Reinforced, Shinobi Steel for Enhanced, and Ghost of Yotei gun parts and Rare Metals for Perfected. (The Odachi will also need Shinobi Steel for Enhanced as it lacked an Altered level).

Ghost of Yotei Wolf Blade

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Unlocked from the start

Best against: other swords

The Wolf Blade is your basic starter sword in Ghost of Yotei. You'll start the game with it and it's pretty good in most situations but obviously best against other swords. Almost every other weapon you go up against will eventually have a better option to use as you expand your armory.

Ghost of Yotei Bow

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Unlocked when you find Ran the Bowyer at the Shadow Inn

Best against: range

There are different bow types in Yotei, starting with the Hankyu medium bow you'll unlock when you get to the Shadow Inn for one of your first missions and find Ran the Bowyer. She also has a Yumi longbow which is functionally a sniper rifle, but it'll be a while before you can afford the 2000 mon needed for that. (Checkout our Ghost of Yotei money guide to see how you can maximize your earnings.)

Ghost of Yotei Dual Katana

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Unlocked by completing the The Way of Dual Katana quest

Best against: Polearms

Dual Katana are one of the first extra weapons you can unlock and excel again spear-type weapons. They're faster, with slightly less damage to offset the increased speed. As cool as they might look, don't be tempted to use them against single blades as you'll be at a disadvantage.

Ghost of Yotei Odachi

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Unlocked by completing the The Way of the Odachi as part of the The Saito Brothers mission

Best against: Heavy enemies

A big, slow, but hard-hitting sword perfect against the big, slow, heavy-hitting brute enemies. Using various skills, you can take less damage from heavy attacks, keep hitting through standard attacks, shove enemies to stun them, and interrupt colored attacks before they happen.

Ghost of Yotei Kusarigama

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Unlocked by completing The Kitsune mission

Best against: Shield enemies

The Kusarigama in Ghost of Yotei is a sickle with a ball and chain on the handle that excels at disarming shield enemies by smashing their protection. The chain also gives it a range that makes it useful in crowds and for stealth, to pull more distant enemies nearer to you.

Ghost of Yotei Yari

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Unlocked by completing the Way of the Yari as part of the The Oni mission

Best against: Sickles and Kusarigama

The Yari is basically a spear in Ghost of Yotei. Using it is all about levering the range to keep enemies at bay, especially Kama/sickles and Kusarigama. It's also good at countering and creating space with its pokey stabs and kicks.

Ghost of Yotei guns

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Unlocked by completing Saito Brothers quest. The pistol unlocks after an objective called Guns and Consequences, and the rifle after The Storm Breaks

Best against: any enemy

There are two guns in Ghost of Yotei, a Tanzutsu matchlock pistol and Tanegashima matchlock rifle. Their main strength is that you can shoot through any defense. The pistol's great for a quick high-damage shot (and technically a quickfire weapon, which I'll explain more about below), while the rifle is great for ranged high damage against armor. Overall they're powerful but not something you can pull out in every fight due to expensive ammunition and slow reloads. They're also obviously noisy, so prepare to fight everyone in earshot when you fire one.

Ghost of Yotei quickfire weapons

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Quickfire weapons are, as the name suggests, weapons you can use quickly in Ghost of Yotei - fast options you can use to get you out of trouble or tip things in your favour. They include the following

Kunai throwing knife , unlocked during the Winter Farm mission in Teshio Ridge

, unlocked during the Winter Farm mission in Teshio Ridge Metsubushi (aka blinding powder), unlocked by completing the Crow Genzo bounty

(aka blinding powder), unlocked by completing the Crow Genzo bounty Oni's Flame , unlocked during the Oni questline from Mad Goro

, unlocked during the Oni questline from Mad Goro Smoke Bomb , unlocked from Oyuki after completing The Tale of the Kitsune in the Kitsune mission

, unlocked from Oyuki after completing The Tale of the Kitsune in the Kitsune mission Blind Bomb , unlocked via the Fight Fire With Fire objective from the Bomb Maker mission

, unlocked via the Fight Fire With Fire objective from the Bomb Maker mission Scorch Bomb , gained by unlocking the merchant in the Bomb Maker mission

, gained by unlocking the merchant in the Bomb Maker mission Tanzutsu, unlocked from the Guns and Consequences objective in the Saito Brothers mission

