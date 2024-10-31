Monster Hunter Wilds unable to connect to server error and fixes

If you're unable to connect to a server in Monster Hunter Wilds, there's a few reasons that can be happening, and different ways to solve it (or not), depending on the cause of that glitch. MH Wilds is a very online game as the beta has revealed, with various lobbies that players drop into to collaborate on bringing down titanic behemoths and beasts.

With that in mind, we'll discuss the best ways to handle these issues if you're playing the beta, how you can connect to servers and what the particular causes might be - so you can then connect your Insect Glaive with a Rey Dau's skull.

What to do if you're unable to connect to server in Monster Hunter Wilds Beta

(Image credit: Capcom)

If you're unable to connect to a server in Monster Hunter Wilds Beta, here are all the fixes we know of so far that can help you.

Check the Monster Hunter Wilds Beta and servers are currently live! Our attached guide has all the info you need on the different times for when it's live, but if it's not, the servers will be shut down accordingly. You can also check the Official Monster Hunter Twitter channel to see if they've reported errors or issues with the service.

Our attached guide has all the info you need on the different times for when it's live, but if it's not, the servers will be shut down accordingly. You can also check the Official Monster Hunter Twitter channel to see if they've reported errors or issues with the service. Test your internet connection, firewalls, and reset if needed. If the issue is at your end, see if other online features on your console/PC are still working. If not, try resetting your router and internet connection, or following the recommended guidelines laid out by your provider.

If the issue is at your end, see if other online features on your console/PC are still working. If not, try resetting your router and internet connection, or following the recommended guidelines laid out by your provider. Check you have required memberships and subscriptions to play online for your platform. Whether it's Xbox Game Pass or PS Plus, double check you meet the conditions for online gaming.

Of course, once you do get into MH Wilds, whether the Beta or the full game, we have guides to help you! If you want to pick out all the best weapon in Monster Hunter Wilds, we've got a full tier list to lay them out, as well as a guide on how to beat the Chatacabra in Monster Hunter Wilds, the amphibian brute who marks the game's first major challenge

