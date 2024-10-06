I wish I didn't buy Top Spin 2K25 at full price, but I'd recommend this early Prime Day deal

Like many tennis fans, I waited what felt like an eternity for a new Top Spin game, and at many points, I was sure we'd never get one. You can imagine my surprise when Top Spin 2K25 suddenly launched earlier in the year. While it isn't everything I was hoping for as a sequel to maybe the best tennis game ever made, its current price ahead of Prime Day is more than worth it.

Down from its launch price of $69.99 which I bought it for, Amazon is running a discount ahead of its big Prime Day sale that slices it down to $38.89. Personally, I'm a bit miffed at how limited its roster is compared to some other tennis games on the market these days, but its gameplay feels superior by far, and that's why I'd happily recommend it for this kind of price.

From the price history data I'm seeing, Top Spin 2K25's cost has been slowly falling since launch, and besides a very brief stint in August when it bounced down to $29, this is the lowest it's been. With more content being added by the developers, this Prime Day PS5 deal presents a good time to grab a racket and hit the virtual courts.

Top Spin 2K25 | $69.99 $38.89 at Amazon

Save $30 - One of the year's best sports games is seeing a great discount ahead of Prime Day. Besides a very random discount in August, this is the lowest price we've seen the tennis game drop to. Buy it if: ✅ You're a tennis fan

✅ You want an approachable sports game

✅ You enjoyed previous Top Spin games Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a deep roster of players

❌ Sports games don't do it for you Price check: $39.99 at Best Buy UK: £29.95 at Amazon

Should you buy Top Spin 2K25?

(Image credit: 2K)

I'm a huge tennis fan, so I'm a bit biased, but I'd say Top Spin 2K25 is one of the best sports games of 2024. Obviously, if you're not a tennis fan yourself, I'd be a bit more hesitant, but I do think tennis video games are approachable to the masses - just look at Pong, for example.

The best part about Top Spin games has always been how well they play. They lean into the simulation side of sports games, but the mechanics used still feel approachable and fun enough that you can enjoy them. Tennis games are notoriously tricky to develop because there are a lot of small nuances that can mess things up. Moving your player and aiming your next shot with the same stick at the same time, can make things difficult. Timing shots with either taps of a button or a holds can stress gamers out if not fine-tuned. Even if those things are dialed in, CPU difficulties take a lot of balancing. I still have nightmares of facing Rafael Nadal in the final of the US Open in Top Spin 4.

More than any other tennis games I've played though, Top Spin 2K25 manages to cure a lot of those ills. Don't get me wrong, it isn't perfect, and I'd have liked character models that looked a little less uncanny valley - Carlos Alcaraz looks ridiculous, for example. More importantly, though, each player's game style and swing animations feel right, and that's what matters.

I'd hope that more pros and content get added to Top Spin 2K25 as time goes on. At launch, the game didn't feel like it had enough content in it to warrant a full price. With this discount from Amazon ahead of Prime Day gaming deals though, I think it's worth it for any sports game fan.

For more deals, check out Prime Day PC deals, Prime Day Meta Quest deals, and Prime Day Kindle deals