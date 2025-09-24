Hideo Kojima seemingly confirms that OD will be an anthology horror game with his segment based on the "fear of the knock"

Hideo Kojima has seemingly confirmed that OD will be an anthology horror game with segments designed by different people, including Jordan Peele.

At this week's Beyond The Strand event celebrating the 10th year of Kojima Productions, we got a look at one of the upcoming Hideo Kojima games with a teaser trailer for his upcoming horror game OD . In this teaser the game was referred to as "OD - Knock," despite the name of the game still being OD. However, this distinction was explained by Kojima during the event.

"Well, 'Knock' is a subtitle. So I am kind of designing the fear of the knock." Kojima explains, adding: "I really am afraid of big knock sounds." He points out that Jordan Peele had already been announced to be involved in the game, and adds: "there's a different kind of fear Jordan will do." The show's host notes that the fear is dependent on the director.

Kojima already teased that Peele won't be the only director involved with the game, as there's also a further group of names he refers to as "The Avengers." Presumably, this means each of those people will have their own segment of OD, focusing on a different type of horror. So, for example, there could be a John Carpenter segment based on the concept of cracking your knuckles, or whatever Kojima is cooking.

Despite being revealed around two years ago, and rumored for even longer, we don't actually actually know much about OD, and we're still going to be waiting for a while longer as Kojima didn't confirm a release date during the event.

