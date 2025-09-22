The Hades 2 release date for PC and Switch 2 is coming up fast after over a year in early access and several updates. The 1.0 launch will see the completed story of the game fully implemented letting you play through Melinoe's entire campaign against Chronos through the Chthonic depths (and elsewhere).

Conveniently, Hades 2 will also be coming out at the same time around the world, and I've done the time-zone conversion work for you so you can see the exact Hades 2 release time for your region.

Hades 2 releases globally at 4PM UTC on September 25 on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.

Here's when you can expect to start playing in your region:

USA Pacific: September 25 at 9AM PDT

September 25 at 9AM PDT USA Eastern: September 25 at 12PM EDT

September 25 at 12PM EDT UK: September 25 at 5PM BST

September 25 at 5PM BST Central Europe: September 25 at 6PM CEST

September 25 at 6PM CEST Australia: September 26 at 2AM AEST

September 26 at 2AM AEST New Zealand: September 26 at 3AM NZST

A global simultaneous release time also means any sort of time-zone trickery, such as the old New Zealand clock trick, won't let you get into the Crossroads and beyond early, so you'll just have to be patient.

It's also worth reiterating that Hades 2 is not launching on PS5 or Xbox Series X, with no announcements about whether it will be in the future either. Based on the success of the first game and that it launched on consoles 11 months after its initial 1.0 release, a console release for Hades 2 in the next year seems highly likely.

