Lego Fortnite Klombos: Where to find them
Klombos in Lego Fortnite have finally arrived in the Lost Isles, and this is how to make friends with them
Lego Fortnite Klombos were spotted on the leaked 2024 roadmap, and now they have finally arrived with the Lost Isles update which launches on September 17. If you have the right item equipped you can tame these blocky beasts to join your Lego Fortnite squad – just don't make them angry or you may regret it! If you want to find out more, then here's where to find Klombos in Lego Fortnite and how to make friends with them.
Where to find Lego Fortnite Klombos
To find Lego Fortnite Klombos, you first need to make your way to the new Lost Isles region – pay a visit to any of the Battle Bus Stations in your current area and you can take a ride there. When you arrive, there are five fresh biomes to explore in the Lost Isles, and while it's likely that you can encounter these gentle giants in most of them you should head to the Jungle biome to find Klombos in Lego Fortnite as that is their natural habitat within the lagoons.
How to make friends with Klombos in Lego Fortnite
To make friends with Klombos in Lego Fortnite, you need to feed them their favorite food – Klomberries. You'll find Klomberries growing in the Plains biome of the Lost Isles, so you should head there first to gather up some supplies before making your way to the Jungle to track down one of these beasts. You only need to feed a Klombo a single Klomberry to become friends, after which it will become rideable and can accompany you on your adventures. If you take Klomberries back to the mainland then you can convert them to Klomberry Seeds using a Grain Mill, before replanting them to grow your own supply.
