Fortnite Bean Idols: Where to find them and play Fall Guys

Fortnite Bean Idols represent the long-awaited arrival of Fall Guys in the battle royale, and by interacting with them you can teleport to the obstacle course floating high above the island to start the Fall Guys challenge. While this provides a fun mini-game to take part in, there's more to it than that as there are also a set of Where We Fallin'? quests to complete, plus finishing the obstacle course will reward you with a selection of weapons and items to provide a boost for the rest of the match. If you want to know more, then here's where to find the Bean Idols in Fortnite and how to start the Fall Guys challenge.

Where to find Bean Idols in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are a total of six Fortnite Bean Idols available, which look like large statues of a Fall Guys bean holding aloft a crown. They are dotted around the lake to the east of Classy Courts which has the Fall Guys challenge course floating above it, and I've marked all of their locations on the map above. If you're gliding towards that area from above then you can see golden beams of light shining up from each of the Bean Idols.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To start the Fall Guys challenge at Bean Idols in Fortnite, you just need to approach one of these statues then interact and follow the prompt. Note that if you arrive when other players have already started competing in the Fall Guys challenge, then a counter will appear near the statue's crown showing how many of them are in there. If this reaches 8 out of 8 and turns red then you won't be able to access the challenge, and will get a message saying "The obstacle course is too full of beans, try again soon!" instead. If this is the case then you'll need to wait around the area for the player count to drop, then quickly interact with the Bean Idol before someone else takes your place.

How to complete the Fortnite Fall Guys challenge

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you use one of the Fortnite Bean Idols to teleport up to the Fall Guys challenge, you'll be turned into a bean and let loose on the floating obstacle course. There are a number of easy Fortnite quests you can complete here by taking various actions such as diving, jumping, and bouncing, so make sure you take full advantage of your time here to rack them up. If you don't manage to complete the course or you quit out, you can revisit one of the Bean Idols to try again, and you get up to three attempts per match to finish it.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Keep an eye on the clock at the top of the screen during the Fall Guys challenge in Fortnite, as this counts down through gold, silver, and bronze award times. Once you complete the challenge by reaching the crown at the end of the assault course, you'll then glide back down to the battle royale island with a cute Pegwin in tow – once you land, this will automatically open like a chest and spill out a selection of rewards, with the quality of the weapons and items you receive based on whether you achieved a gold, silver, or bronze award time.

