Knowing how to dive in Fortnite Fall Guys has several benefits, beyond the comedy value of throwing your bean to the floor. Firstly, by combining a jump with a dive you can launch yourself considerably further than a jump on its own, and you also need to dive three times to tick off one of the Where We Fallin'? quests on the list. If you've visited the Fortnite Bean Idols to reach the floating obstacle course but you're not sure what to do next, I'm here to help, so here's how to dive in Fortnite Fall Guys and all of the other actions you can carry out.

Dive in Fortnite Fall Guys explained

To find out how to dive in Fortnite Fall Guys, check out the prompt on the left hand side of the screen once you've teleported to the obstacle course to begin the Fall Guys challenge. This varies by format, but to dive you should press Square on PlayStation, X on Xbox, or Y on Nintendo Switch. Although you can dive from a standing position, if you jump forward and then press the dive button you'll travel further, which can help you clear gaps and land on platforms you'd otherwise fall short of.

If you're working your way through the Where We Fallin'? Fortnite quests, then these are the actions you need to complete to clear all of them with the relevant PlayStation / Xbox / Nintendo Switch buttons:

Run (250) - Just keep moving around

- Just keep moving around Mantle (1) - Jump ( X / A / B ) towards a ledge while holding the jump button

- Jump ( ) towards a ledge while holding the jump button Dive (3) - Press Square / X / Y

- Press Bounce (5) - Land on bounce pads

- Land on bounce pads Emote (2) - Tap Down on the d-pad

- Tap Finish (1) - Reach the end of the obstacle course within the time limit

You should be able to tick off all of these challenges during a single run, and with a total of 70K XP unlocked for completing the set it's definitely worth doing.

