Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is getting an closed beta on PS5 next month after a successful debut at EVO which had a Marvel Vs Capcom legend saying "I just want to play more, it's cracked bro"

After having its playable debut at EVO in Las Vegas this past weekend, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is getting a closed beta in September.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls was announced two months ago as a Sony and Arc System Works 4v4 fighter that mixes the world of Marvel Comics with Arc's signature style , while continuing its legacy in the tag-team fighter scene that it built with the Marvel vs Capcom (MvC) series. But unlike MvC where every character had their own health bar to contend with, you'll be playing as a team in a far more literal sense, as you have to manage one bar across four fighters .

Following its playable debut at EVO 2025, Marvel Tokon had arguably the greatest MvC player of all time, Justin Wong, singing its praises : "I just want to play more, it's cracked bro." And as it's customary to bring an announcement to EVO (even though Tokon wasn't a tournament there), Sony confirmed that the EVO demo will be coming home, with a Marvel Tokon closed beta coming in September, with signups being made available on the PlayStation Store . Unfortunately, however, it seems the beta will only arrive on PS5 despite the full game coming to PC.

The beta was announced via a new trailer for the game which featured a litany of streamer reactions to the announcement of Tokon before showing off a bunch of fights, and the features of the beta, which in Arc fashion has a weird lobby system with chibi Marvel heroes.

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls PS5 Closed Beta Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It also features a soundtrack that feels ripped right out of Guilty Gear's hard-rock soundtrack. With lyrics like "this armor doesn't feel no pain" and "you can't pierce this crimson skin" it definitely sounds like an Iron Man theme song, which hopefully confirms every character in Marvel Tokon will get a vocal theme like the cast of Guilty Gear Strive.

Running from September 5 to September 7 (for PDT, anyway, UTC is listed as starting on September 6, presumably running until the 8th), the Marvel Tokon closed beta is going to let players test out the online play. The beta features Iron Man, Ms Marvel, Dr. Doom, Captain America, Storm, and Star Lord, which strangely means that the other two announced characters, Spider-Man and Ghost Rider, are left out – an especially odd choice when you consider it's a 4v4 fighter.

