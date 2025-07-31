Emma Frost, Psylocke, Jeff the Land Shark, and more beloved Marvel Rivals characters are taking on a whole new life in a tabletop RPG adventure in which they'll escape from the Collector

Smash-hit hero shooter Marvel Rivals has taken the world by storm with its army of Marvel characters locked in combat. But now fans will get to experience a totally different way of embodying the heroes of Marvel Rivals with a tabletop adventure set in the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game in which the players will escape from the Collector's cosmic museum.

Titled Marvel Rivals: Timestream Adventure, the RPG, which will be published in the format of a comic book one-shot with a story by writer Paul Allor and artist Ig Guara, ties right into the themes of Marvel's current tabletop game which allows players to visit all corners of the Marvel Multiverse, or stay grounded in the core continuity of Earth-616.

"Written by Paul Allor and Marty Forbeck, MARVEL RIVALS: TIMESTREAM ADVENTURE will give players the chance to dive into their very own Marvel Rivals journey as they join Psylocke, Emma Frost, Jeff the Land Shark, and more of their favorite characters to escape from the Collector’s Museum," reads Marvel's official description of Marvel Rivals: Timestream Adventure.

"The tabletop RPG adventure also includes a brand-new 10-page comic, written by Allor and drawn by artist Ig Guara, that serves as a prologue to Marvel Rivals, the Super Hero Team-Based PVP Shooter from Marvel Games and NetEase Games that lets players assemble an ever-evolving all-star squad of Super Heroes and Super Villains, battling with unique powers across a dynamic lineup of destructible maps from across the Marvel Multiverse."

Marvel Rivals: Timestream Adventure goes on sale in March 2026 with a cover by RIckie Yagawa, seen above. While we wait, check out the best video game comics of all time.