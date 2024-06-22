FC 24 Euro Throwbacks solutions and Copa America Throwbacks answers

FC 24 Euro Throwbacks solutions have provided a major high point of the post-FIFA era. Coupled with FC 24 Copa America throwbacks answers, they’re a series of EA Sports FC 24 riddles that score you big XP on the Season 7 ladder. However, some brain power is required to solve them – which is why we’ve done the hard work for you. All your FC 24 Euro Throwbacks solutions and FC 24 Copa America Throwbacks answers are below, in one straightforward guide.

FC 24 Euro Throwbacks answers

(Image credit: EA)

Here are all five FC 24 Euro Throwbacks solutions. XP for finishing the riddles contributes to unlocking FC 24 Season 7 ladder players. Need in-game help? Then dip into GR’s FC 24 formations guide.

Le Roi (Michel Platini): Score 9 goals using players from France in any game mode (400 XP)

One Of A Kind: Score at least 2 goals per match in 5 matches using Cristiano Ronaldo in any game mode (400 XP)

Trophy Cabinet: Win 4 matches in any game mode with a team including five players from Spain, and five from Germany (400 XP)

Greek Triumph: Win a match in any game mode with at least 4 players from Portugal or Greece in your starting eleven (400 XP)

Three In 15 Minutes: Win one match in any game mode while scoring at least three goals using players from Turkey (400 XP)

FC 24 Copa America Throwbacks solutions

(Image credit: EA)

The full set of FC 24 Copa America Throwbacks riddles and answers is as follows. There’s a group reward of an 87+ 2x Rare Gold Players Pack for finishing all five. Again, we have gameplay tips for you if needed, by way of our FC 24 skill moves guide.

Colombian Wall: Score 11 goals in any game mode with players from Colombia (400 XP)

Gifted Athlete (Lionel Messi): Assist 10 goals in any game mode with players from Argentina (400 XP)

Top 3: Win 6 matches in any game mode using a full squad of players from Argentina, Brazil or Uruguay (400 XP)

Buzzing In Bolivia: Score 4 goals in any game mode using players from Argentina, Canada, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Jamaica, Mexico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Panama, USA, Uruguay, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, or Paraguay (400 XP)

Back To Back: Win 2 matches in any game mode with at least 2 FC 24 Path To Glory Copa America players in your starting 11. Boris Cespedes and Adalberto Carrasquillia are the first two unlocked, and GR’s recommendation for getting this one done (400 XP)

(Image credit: EA)

FC 24 Copa America Throwbacks and FC 24 Euro Throwbacks riddles finish together on Thursday, July 11, following the conclusion of the summer’s major international tournaments. Want some legends to supplement the players you’ve unlocked? Then turn your attentions to GR’s FC 24 Greats Of The Game tracker.