Breakthrough PS5 jailbreak that sent Star Wars: Racer Revenge prices skyrocketing might not work after all

At the end of 2025, a breakthrough exploit was revealed that seemed poised to make PS5 jailbreaks on recent firmware feasible. The vulnerability relied on the PS4 edition of Star Wars: Racer Revenge, and the news sent prices for that game skyrocketing on the secondhand market – but now, weeks later, it's starting to seem like the jailbreak might not work after all.

The exploit functions in two parts. First, the in-game vulnerability in Racer Revenge is used to load a piece of software called Luac0re – a derivative of a previous exploit tool called mast1c0re – which then opens up the console to deeper kernel-level modifications. This is the part that was demonstrated a few weeks ago, and that still works.

The problem, as modder Gezine explains on Twitter, is that Sony long ago blocked the next part of the vulnerability somewhere around the 8.xx PS5 firmware versions, which began way back in 2023. Luac0re was meant to be able to pull in a kernel-level exploit over the network to complete the jailbreak, but that's apparently not possible on any firmware released in the past few years.

Modded Warfare on YouTube has a pretty good layman's breakdown of the whole thing, but in short, if no alternate way to make use of Luac0re is discovered, the usefulness of this Racer Revenge exploit is pretty limited. Luac0re does still work on older PS5 firmware, but alternate jailbreaks are already available for those versions of the system.

Luac0re does still work on current PS4 firmware, all the way down to the vulnerability needed for the kernel-level mod, which does set it apart from other jailbreak exploits – but if you were hoping this would be the magic bullet for PS5 jailbreaking, that hope now seems unlikely to pan out. If you're looking to offload your newly bought copy of Racer Revenge before prices bottom out, you'll probably want to act fast.

