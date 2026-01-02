New PS5 and PS4 jailbreak exploits trigger a 1,000% surge in prices for an obscure remaster of the 24-year-old Star Wars Racer Revenge, with copies reaching $300

There have been a variety of developments in the PS5 hacking scene over the past handful of days, and it's all pointing to a happy new year for jailbreakers – and owners of the disc edition of Star Wars Racer Revenge for PS4. This game is at the center of a new exploit allowing PS5 and PS4 jailbreaks, and the news has sent prices for the game skyrocketing on eBay.

PS5 and PS4 jailbreaks have been possible for years, but most of them have some serious caveats, requiring you to start from a console running old firmware. An exploit called mast1c0re allows hackers to jailbreak these consoles through the relatively modern 12.0 firmware series, which means much more recent consoles can be hacked.

There's just one problem with mast1c0re – it requires you to own the PS4 version of the PS2 game Okage: Shadow King, which is a digital-only release. You can't download software without signing into the PlayStation Network, and you can't sign into PSN without a firmware update which, in turn, would break the exploit. Unless you already had Okage installed on a 12.0 system, mast1c0re is out the window if you want to jailbreak your console.

Since mast1c0re relies on Sony's PS2 emulator, the real magic bullet would be a version that could be used through a disc-based PS4 version of a PS2 game. You'd be able to install a disc-based game on either a PS4 or PS5 without having to connect to the internet.

mast1core based on disc game CUSA03474This was the 12.00 dup exploit that was teased.Will release code after polishing more.Happy new year scene pic.twitter.com/mskPXHQQ0bJanuary 1, 2026

That, of course, is what's just happened for Star Wars Racer Revenge. On December 31, a member of the PlayStation hacking scene called Gezine posted a video demonstrating mast1c0re running through the 2002 Star Wars racing game. This version of the hack has not yet been released publicly, but it represents what could be a far more accessible way of jailbreaking PS4 and PS5 consoles.

But there is a catch: the physical PS4 version of Racer Revenge was issued through boutique publisher Limited Run Games. The game is no longer being manufactured, and it's estimated that less than 10,000 copies of the disc are out there.

Prior to news of this new exploit making the rounds, copies of Racer Revenge were regularly selling for about $30. Now, sales have exploded in volume and value, with some prices reaching as much as $300. Some listings have gone up for as much as $400, and while buyers aren't yet biting at that price, it's clear that anybody who happened to add the PS4 version of Racer Revenge to their collection ages ago are now sitting on a gold mine, all because of the promise of an exploit that hasn't even yet been released to the public.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That's not even the only jailbreak news for Sony consoles this week. The end of 2025 also saw the leak of the PS5 ROM keys which, as our friends at Tom's Hardware note, could open the door to even easier hardware exploits in the future.

Our list of upcoming Star Wars games includes a major new addition to the galactic racing lineage, but I'm guessing Sony would be happier if it didn't have anything to do with this whole jailbreak thing.